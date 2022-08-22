112-year-old bell returned to Milburn Public School

MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma school bell is back at the district it first rang for-over a century ago.

Milburn’s first schoolhouse opened in 1910, but according to the superintendent, over fifty years later that campus burned down.

A member of the Milburn family took the bell from the ashes, and kept it in the family for another fifty years.

This past week, a descendant of the Milburns brought the old bell back to Milburn Public Schools.

Milburn superintendent Joey McBride said students are excited to have a piece of history on campus.

“Super excited, the kids are very interested in the history of the school and the bell just made them that more excited about it,” McBride said. “They’re anxious to see what its gonna look like restored, and where we’re going to put it and how we’re gonna use it moving forward.”

McBride said after the bell is restored, the school will ring it again on special occasions.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.