Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.
Anyone in Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall or Murray counties who needs a car seat can bring $10 cash and their child to the station on Friday morning, and the department will install the car seat free of charge.
The department installs seats for ages newborn up to 8-year-olds.
