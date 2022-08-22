Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday

The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.
The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.(Ardmore Fire Department)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.

Anyone in Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall or Murray counties who needs a car seat can bring $10 cash and their child to the station on Friday morning, and the department will install the car seat free of charge.

The department installs seats for ages newborn up to 8-year-olds.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later...
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure

Latest News

The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching...
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
Hill was reunited with his musical friends after enduring a life changing incident.
Texoma musical community comes together to help Pottsboro man in need
Every year the county’s fire department and police department go head to head to see who can...
Love County’s annual boots and badges blood drive
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga