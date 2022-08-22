Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.

Anyone in Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall or Murray counties who needs a car seat can bring $10 cash and their child to the station on Friday morning, and the department will install the car seat free of charge.

The department installs seats for ages newborn up to 8-year-olds.

