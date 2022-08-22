Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later...
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure

Latest News

The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching...
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.
Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe
The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run