Hugo Buffaloes Preview
With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - After a 7-4 finish to last season and a first-round playoff exit, head coach Krystopher Gross and the Hugo Buffaloes return eight starters to a revamped District 6 in Class 2A.

Hugo head coach Krystopher Gross said, “We had an unexpected early exit from the playoffs last year, but coming into this year, we know that we only lost three on offense and three on defense. So, having eight returners on each side of the ball, that’s going to be monumental for us.”

This year’s Hugo team has already made it clear about how they feel about this upcoming season.

“We’re ready to win and that’s all that we want to do this year. We want to be up there and be able to compete with the bigger teams,” said Hugo quarterback Landon Lemmons

As for what the focus was off-season for the Buffaloes, that was simple.

“Just more discipline,” said Hugo safety Lamarcus Davis.

