New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday.

The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

According to a press release, in honor of opening, the restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Denison area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area in the fight against hunger.

Having spent his entire life in the Texoma region, Rob Medders, the local franchise owner, is excited to open another Chick-fil-A location in the community he calls home.

Medders joined Chick-fil-A as an Operator in 2003 and opened Chick-fil-A Sherman in his hometown later that year, which he will continue to operate in addition to Chick-fil-A Denison.

“I look forward to welcoming our guests in Denison and continuing to provide Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality to the community I know and love,” said Medders. “It has been such a great experience operating a location in my hometown, and I am overjoyed to open another restaurant in the surrounding community.”

The Denison restaurant joins three other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Texoma market.

