Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore

The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching people what to do during a shooting.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching people what to do during a shooting.

The training program taught participants how to be ready for the worst in two different courses.

The first one focused on what to do during an active threat- how to move away, where to hide, and how to improvise weapons if needed.

The second seminar taught attendees how to use tourniquets, wound packing, and direct pressure.

Oklahoma Homeland Security states the goal of these courses is to train every community in the state.

