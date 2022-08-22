Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said.

The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance service, police said.

According to officers, there was some sort of disturbance, and someone grabbed a gun and shot.

But police said they don’t know if the victim was the intended target, or just in the line of fire, because witnesses and the victim aren’t saying much about what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.