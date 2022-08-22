TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - After a 5-5 campaign last season and a first round playoff exit, head coach Josh Shipman and the Trenton Tigers come into this season much wiser and with a lot more experience as they bring back multiple skill positions to their squad this season.

Trenton head coach Josh Shipman said, “Honestly I think last year we had inexperience in a lot of positions and we had a senior class with a lot of kids that hadn’t played before. But then it was really a wonderful season as we got better and better every week until we got to the playoff game and then we looked like we did in the first scrimmage.”

In addition to more experience, the Tigers feel like this year’s team is more dynamic with tons of talent across the board.

“Last year, we had a small number of seniors that were pretty athletic. But this year I feel like we have a more wide array of athletic people at our disposal in different positions,” said Trenton linebacker Drake Foster.

But this year’s team doesn’t just have more talent, they’ve come with a whole different level of preparation for whatever 2022 may bring.

Trenton center Logan Latimer said, “Last year we had some really good guys and I really enjoyed playing with them ,but this year I just feel like we’re maybe a little bit more prepared.”

