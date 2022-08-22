Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Trenton Tigers

Trenton Tigers Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - After a 5-5 campaign last season and a first round playoff exit, head coach Josh Shipman and the Trenton Tigers come into this season much wiser and with a lot more experience as they bring back multiple skill positions to their squad this season.

Trenton head coach Josh Shipman said, “Honestly I think last year we had inexperience in a lot of positions and we had a senior class with a lot of kids that hadn’t played before. But then it was really a wonderful season as we got better and better every week until we got to the playoff game and then we looked like we did in the first scrimmage.”

In addition to more experience, the Tigers feel like this year’s team is more dynamic with tons of talent across the board.

“Last year, we had a small number of seniors that were pretty athletic. But this year I feel like we have a more wide array of athletic people at our disposal in different positions,” said Trenton linebacker Drake Foster.

But this year’s team doesn’t just have more talent, they’ve come with a whole different level of preparation for whatever 2022 may bring.

Trenton center Logan Latimer said, “Last year we had some really good guys and I really enjoyed playing with them ,but this year I just feel like we’re maybe a little bit more prepared.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later...
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure

Latest News

Trenton Tigers
Trenton Tigers
Tioga-Whitesboro VB
Tioga-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights
Hugo Buffaloes
Hugo Buffaloes
S&S-Pottsboro VB
Pottsboro-S&S Consolidated Volleyball Highlights