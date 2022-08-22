Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Two teens sent to the hospital in Atoka Co Crash

a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital.
a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital.(atoka)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night on Forrest Hill road.

Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old was driving south on Forrest Hill road when his truck drove off the road.

The driver overcorrected and then the truck flipped over, landing on the passenger side.

The driver was flown to Medical City Plano and treated for internal cheat injuries.

His passenger was transported to Alliance Health in Durant and treated for a leg injury.

According to troopers, neither of the teens was wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later...
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
According to DPS, Gomez passed in a no-passing zone and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
Americans for Prosperity Texas and Congressman Pat Fallon partner together to put gas for one...
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
A multi-agency investigation has resulted in one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in...
Multi-agency investigation results in historic meth seizure

Latest News

An Oklahoma school bell is back at the district it first rang for-over a century ago.
112-year-old bell returned to Milburn Public School
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching...
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week.
Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday