Two teens sent to the hospital in Atoka Co Crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night on Forrest Hill road.

Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old was driving south on Forrest Hill road when his truck drove off the road.

The driver overcorrected and then the truck flipped over, landing on the passenger side.

The driver was flown to Medical City Plano and treated for internal cheat injuries.

His passenger was transported to Alliance Health in Durant and treated for a leg injury.

According to troopers, neither of the teens was wearing seatbelts.

