Update on the Sherman shooting that left one man dead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An update from a story News 12 first brought to you on Saturday.

In Sherman, Dennis Lee Bowles, 42, was arrested for the murder of Justin Newby.

“They woke me up at 8 o’clock and they told me, your son is dead,” said Rodney Jackson, who raised Newby from a young age.

Around one a.m. on Saturday, Sherman Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of East Scott Street.

“When officers arrived, they encountered a crime scene where an individual had been shot multiple times,” said Lt. Jeremy Cox.

Justin Newby, 32, was shot four times by what police say was his neighbor, Dennis Lee Bowles.

“They told me that he caught one to the side of the head, one to the back of the head, and the lower back I think is what he told me and then they found shell cases in the microwaves in the house, that means that he fired more than the four shots that hit him,” said Jackson.

Sherman PD were unable to confirm with News 12 how many shots Bowles fired.

Jackson added that this all stemmed from a request made by Newby’s girlfriend.

“His girlfriend that lived with him, had came into his house with the guy that shot him ask if they could do a threesome and my son told ‘em no and turned around and the dude immediately shot them in the back,” said Jackson.

Newby was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.

As far as Bowles, “I heard he never left, he sat down and waited for the police, that gives me indication that the young man had a plan,” added Jackson.

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a $1,00,000 bond.

“Still today, Monday morning, still haven’t been notified by any police officer. At the hospital my wifes name is on his emergency contact, you know he has a sister, she hadn’t been contacted by the police department, she found out about her brother through people on the street and that’s not right,” said Jackson.

Sherman PD said this case is still under investigation.

If Bowles is convicted, he could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.

