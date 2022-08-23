Texoma Local
City of Denison lifting voluntary conservation of water

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison lifted the voluntary conservation of water for its customers Tuesday.

According to the city, residential, commercial, and wholesale customers may return to normal water usage immediately.

Back in July the city issued a voluntary request to help conserve water due to high temperatures, record water consumption, and main breaks, which was putting the city’s water treatment and distribution system under stress.

According to the city, the water is safe to drink and use.

