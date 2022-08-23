Texoma Local
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, chocking woman

A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in February of 2020.
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in February of 2020.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in February of 2020.

43-year-old Delmar Price pled guilty to assault family violence/choking, and for a violation of a protective order.

According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on February 20, 2020, Price assaulted a woman during an argument about his excessive drinking.

Law enforcement said when they arrived on scene they met with the victim who had multiple cuts, bruises and a bite mark on her face.

According to the D.A’s office, during the course of the argument, Price hit the victim and began choking her with her own robe.

Officers said when they arrived, Price, was visibly intoxicated and told officers “just take me to jail.”

Price was taken to the Grayson County Jail.

According to the D.A’s office, an emergency protective order for the victim was issued as a result of the assault, but while in jail Price made prohibited communications to the victim in efforts to assert control over the victim and to impede the prosecution of his case.

“We have a safer community with this defendant off the streets,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. “He received a sentence appropriate for an habitual and violent offender.”

