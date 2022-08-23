HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove Warriors are undergoing a complete overhaul this season.

Honey Grove suffered through a 2-8 season last year, but help is on the way. Long time Leonard coach Shane Fletcher comes in to lead the squad, and he brings plenty of playoff tradition with him. Honey Grove has a small group of upper classmen, but there is plenty of promise in the younger grades ready to give a helping hand.

“We lost a lot of bigger people for sure on the front line,” guard Mayson Woodard said “We definitely have the speed to make up for it this year.”

“A lot of people would see that as a problem,” quarterback Hudson Stroud said. “They are picking up on it real quick. We have our new coaching staff, so, everything is pulling in quick. We are picking it up and we are getting it going.”

“We are blessed to have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they are very talented freshmen and sophomores,” head coach Shane Fletcher said. “The seniors and juniors that we do have are good. One deep, we are explosive. These kids are hungry. They come out and work hard every day and we push them.”

With a new coaching staff taking over, means a new system is well. The Warriors will have a new look on offense and defense, but coach Fletcher says the transition is going well.

“We are a spread offense and we are going to RPO (run pass option) everything,” Fletcher said. “That’s something they haven’t done. The learning curve has been there but the willingness to get it done is fantastic.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.