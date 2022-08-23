Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
64-year-old Terry Austin Tucker allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 multiple times over the course of several years.
Howe is charged with:
Count 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14
Count 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)
Count 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)
Count 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)
Count 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)
Count 6 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)
Count 7 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
