Howe man indicted for child sexual assault

A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.

64-year-old Terry Austin Tucker allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 multiple times over the course of several years.

Howe is charged with:

Count 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14

Count 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Count 3 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Count 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Count 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Count 6 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape)

Count 7 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

