McCurtain County Officials search for missing man

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.

According to the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office, Eric Michael Haley was last seen on Sunday July 31, 2022. They said Eric Haley left his job at around 5 p.m. from Catfish King in Idabel, with his ex wife Denise Haley driving a white Toyota Camary.

Officials said Eric Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday August 3, 2022.

To provide information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office at 580-286-3331.

