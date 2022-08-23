SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - It has been a busy offseason for the Sulphur Bulldogs. This is a team that was motivated after a two-deep playoff run, but it’s also a team that graduated a big senior class.

Head coach Jim Dixon has some key players in place, that all have the work ethic that we have come to expect from this traditional powerhouse.

“I feel like we really worked during the offseason and fall camp went great,” running back Daniel Amaya said. “We had a team scrimmage and I feel like a lot of dudes stepped up.”

“Your work ethic needs to be good,” head coach Jim Dixon said. “Which we have been pretty good at that forever. Our kids work real hard and this summer they have worked extremely hard. I have been real proud of them, about as proud as I have been in group in about 15 or 20 years probably.”

Dixon is clearly proud of how hard this team desires to be great. Sulphur does have holes to fill though. The Bulldogs have a loaded schedule with top ranked Washington, rival Davis and then the cross the border to face a state ranked Whitesboro Bearcats team. Sulphur will be tested early, but that’s how they like it.

“We have to improve everywhere,” running back Pen McGill said. “We went 8-4 last year, we are going to try and go 14-0.”

“They have to understand that the tougher the schedule is, the tougher you better be,” Dixon said. “You have to have a good work ethic. Our kids have that and always have had that. We are optimistic but we have an extremely tough schedule.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.