Third day in a row of more Texoma rain

Overcast skies with some on and off again rainfall has been the theme for Tuesday. Scattered showers across Texoma feel like a bonus to all the rainfall received on Sunday and Monday. Most notably the most rainfall has been in Sherman, which didn’t get as much rain on Monday. We recorded 3/4 of an inch from Tuesday alone here at the station.

A stalling low pressure area southeast of Texoma has been responsible for the lingering rain. It has the chance of triggering a little more rain for Wednesday, so expect overcast skies and a few sprinkles tomorrow.

The rain chance will diminish by the end of the week as slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 90s will kick off the weekend. Then it’s looking like rain will return once again to Texoma between Sunday and Monday. We’ll have a better idea of which day next week’s storms will come through later this week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

