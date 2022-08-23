Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes-Sore Throat

TMC Medical Minutes-Sore Throat
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard
Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Sore Throat
TMC Medical Minutes-Breakfast
TMC Medical Minutes-Breakfast
TMC Medical Minutes-Calcium Scoring