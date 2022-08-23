Trial begins for Gainesville protesters accused of blocking highway, activists gather to show support

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - As a jury was selected for the trial of three protesters accused of blocking a roadway, a group set up outside the Cooke County Courthouse Tuesday in solidarity.

“It’s a very emotional day,” said Jasmine Henderson. “I spent several months of my life standing in front of this statue.”

Henderson returned to the courthouse after marching in 2020 to remove a Confederate monument.

This time she’s here for her sister- Torrey Henderson.

“If they didn’t stand by my side then I would be standing out here by myself, so I can’t imagine not standing by them during all of this,” said Henderson.

Torrey Henderson, Justin Thompson, and Amara Ridge are the protesters facing six months in jail and a $2,000 fine for blocking a roadway during a protest.

All three pled not guilty.

“What happened shouldn’t have happened,” said Jenika Ragsdale. “This has been two years for basically jaywalking.”

Activists like Jessica Luther Rummel drove from Denton County to stand with Jasmine Henderson and the protesters.

“I think its important to see it through and stand here and continue the protest, you know, to be here in solidarity with these activists who were willing to put these liberties on the line,” said Luther Rummel.

The small crown sat outside as they waited for answers and hoped their presence sent a message.

“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on and what we were doing, but what is happening right now is an overreach,” said Ragsdale.

“People are watching,” said Luther Rummel. “People are paying attention, and we’re going to continue to put a spotlight on it.”

Activists said they will be here and packing the court until a verdict comes in.

