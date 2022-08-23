Texoma Local
Whitewright man indicted after standoff with police

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man has been indicted after a standoff at an apartment complex back in June.

34-year-old Dustin Tyson allegedly fired several shots from inside his apartment before barricading himself inside on June 5, 2022.

Tyson is charged with six counts of deadly conduct discharge firearm, and three counts of abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily inj.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from Whitewright police asking for help with a disturbance at the Abbington Commons Apartments off Echols Lane.

“He didn’t do anything to prevent the deputies from coming in, but he also didn’t come out, if that makes any sense,” said Capt. Sarah Bigham.

Sheriffs said Tyson was arrested around 7:30 p.m., after talking with Whitewright Police over the phone.

“He was able to come out peacefully so that nobody was injured,” said Bigham.

Tyson was taken to the Grayson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set to $100,000.

