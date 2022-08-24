Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.
Stephens County man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman

Latest News

FILE - Susan Newman, left, and Nell Newman arrive at the SeriousFun Children's Network event at...
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
FILE - Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
FILE - A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer...
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism