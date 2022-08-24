Austin College adds new master’s program for future med students

Texas (KXII) -Austin College announced a new graduate program that will put them on the map for future medical students.

“Austin College is starting a Master of Medical Science, Physician Associate Program, which is exciting because it’s the first health professionals program at Austin College,” said Dr. Diana Noller, Director of the PA Program at Austin College.

Dr. Noller explains the roles of a Physician Assistant, “they really work right alongside of physicians, caring for patients, they can diagnose, they can treat, they can prescribe medications, and do follow up care.”

Dr. Noller hopes the program will generate more medical professionals working in Texoma.

“We started the program because we really want to increase access to healthcare in the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area,” added Dr. Noller.

In addition, Austin College will partner with TMC to aid this program.

“Austin College is creating a health campus which is going to consist of 11,000 square feet of space, right adjacent to the Texoma Medical Center,” said Dr. Noller.

Not only will the space house the program, but it will also provide a multitude of resources to the students.

“It will have a class room space, it will have a clinical lab space for them to practice clinical skills, and it will also have simulated areas where they can practice caring for standardized patients,” Dr. Noller added.

The program will begin January of 2024, if all necessary pending approvals are complete.

