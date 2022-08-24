Texoma Local
BOTA coaches talk about rivalry

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman and Denison will renew their rivalry when they meet for the Battle of the Ax on Friday night at Munson Stadium.

The game will mark the opening week of the high school football season. Sherman will travel to Denison as they renew the rivalry.

The Bearcats are trying to win back the axe after watching Denison win the the past nine meetings. Both teams are getting used to it being the first game of the season, but you never get used to what this game means to the players, coaches and fans.

“They were trying to describe it to me and I thought I knew what it was all about,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “But until you get out there and experience it, and you can feel the energy and the passion from both sides of the field, it’s really indescribable.”

“There’s a lot of emotions in the community,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “For the kids, it’s more about playing guys you have known your whole life. We have so much going back and forth over 12 years of school, where I went to Denison, I went to Sherman, that there’s almost a family feel to it.”

