Clearer skies and temperatures in the 90s

More rain chances look to return next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Texoma skies are clearing up and drying out the ground after a wet set of days. There are still some big clouds in the sky and some of them have a 10% chance of producing a brief shower between Wednesday and Thursday evening. For most Texomans, it’s drier and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. Expect lower 90s for the high.

Similar to last week, starting Sunday evening rain will attempt a return performance in Texoma. Another low pressure system will move down into Texoma to stir up some more rain. Unlike last week, there will be no threat for flooding. The better chances for rain look to be Monday and Tuesday with some potential to carry over into Wednesday. A more exact start time will become clearer by Friday.

Check back Thursday for the updated drought report to see how helpful this week’s rain was for Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

