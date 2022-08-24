DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Wolves have seemingly turned the corner the past two years, making the playoffs with a 7-3 record each time.

Before that, Davis had missed post-season play for a couple of seasons. Now, they want to turn another corner. The Wolves are aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since 2017, and they believe they have the firepower to do just that.

“Last year we were able to get better each week,” head coach Greg Parker said. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we got better each week. We had a lot of younger kids playing that got a lot of experience. A lot of those guys are back and ready to play.”

“We are ready to go out there and play,” quarterback Jake Parker said. “I have been ready for awhile. I’m excited.”

The Wolves head into this season looking to make some noise in Class 2A. It’s a team that is certainly capable of making a run. Davis has been really putting their focus on team, and that means everyone working as one.

“Everyone seems like they are closer together,” offensive lineman Kobe England said. “We have this thing called ‘spotlight’ after practice. That’s where we point out who we think is working the hardest and showing a little extra, above and beyond.”

