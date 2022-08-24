Gainesville Leopards

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Change is in the air at Gainesville High School, but yet it is so very familiar.

The Leopards will be led by one of their own. Former Leopards star Neil Searcy is back on campus, as the head coach to try and get Gainesville turned around. Searcy is very impressed with the team he inherits and is ready to build a winner.

“I know from when I came in here at the end of May, I came into a group of kids that were really hungry,” head coach Neil Searcy said. “They were really ready to fight, ready to change the outcome of what their season was last year. They have worked hard every single day to be able to do that.”

After a rough 2-8 season, the Leopards are hoping to make a fast turnaround. Searcy has this team buying in to the new system. And everyone is fired up about what this group could be.

“The main difference is going to be our energy,” linebacker Tate Rains said. “I think our coaches have instilled a lot of energy in us. They make us work a lot harder. I think they care a lot about the program.”

“All the new coaches are from big schools and they know how to win,” receiver Jesse Luna said. “Most of them are from Gainesville. They were here when Gainesville was winning big. They know how to win and know what it is about.”

“To be able to come out as a Gainesville Leopard again, is going to be really exciting,” Searcy said. “The kids are fired up and excited. The community is fired up and excited. We want to get Gainesville Leopard football back on the map. I think everybody understands that and the importance of that. I think they are ready for the challenge.”

