Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Snoop Dogg releases new children’s animated series on YouTube

Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.
Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg is entering the world of children’s programming with a new animated kids’ series.

“Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” launched on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London on the project.

The series features a colorful cast of dogs who use song, dance and rap to help teach social, emotional and cognitive skills aimed at toddlers to 8-year-old kids.

The rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who is the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

Snoop Dogg said as a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to him to build positive and educational environments for all children.

New episodes are planned to be released every Tuesday.

The series also has an accompanying album available on all streaming platforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard

Latest News

A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
Anne Heche llega al estreno de "The Tender Bar" el 12 de diciembre de 2021 en el Teatro Chino...
Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, candidate in the Oklahoma Republican Primary runoff election for...
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer