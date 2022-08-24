Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Stephens County man charged for possession of child porn

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 50-year-old Eldon Levi McAdams...
According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 50-year-old Eldon Levi McAdams possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.(Stephens County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man was arrested after OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that he was in possession of child pornography.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 50-year-old Eldon Levi McAdams possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Court documents state on January 26, 2022, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a report of suspected child pornography, and the IP address used to posses, manufacture, or distribute the child sexual abuse material were associated with the residence where McAdams lives.

On August 17, 2022 Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Agents, OSBI, served a search warrant and found more material on McAdams’ cell phone. One video was of a boy and a girl, both around 10-years-old, exposing their genitals to the camera. Court documents state the file name was “cool sis with a boy and girl.”

According to OSBI, they also found another video of a girl exposing her breasts and genitals, with the file name “14y holy grail piss.”

Court documents state, during an interview McAdams confessed to downloading files containing child sexual abuse material, and stated he was attracted to young girls between the ages of 12 through 17. However, McAdams stated that he never molested any children any time in his life.

According to court documents, McAdams viewed and downloaded child sexual abuse material multiple times in the last year.

McAdams’ is charged with:

1. possess child pornography

2. violation of computer crimes act

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard

Latest News

A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, chocking woman
Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty of shooting, beating two young men back in May...
Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men
As a jury was selected for the trial of three protesters accused of blocking a roadway, a group...
Trial begins for Gainesville protesters accused of blocking highway, activists gather to show support
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault