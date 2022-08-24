Stephens County man charged for possession of child porn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man was arrested after OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that he was in possession of child pornography.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 50-year-old Eldon Levi McAdams possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Court documents state on January 26, 2022, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a report of suspected child pornography, and the IP address used to posses, manufacture, or distribute the child sexual abuse material were associated with the residence where McAdams lives.

On August 17, 2022 Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Agents, OSBI, served a search warrant and found more material on McAdams’ cell phone. One video was of a boy and a girl, both around 10-years-old, exposing their genitals to the camera. Court documents state the file name was “cool sis with a boy and girl.”

According to OSBI, they also found another video of a girl exposing her breasts and genitals, with the file name “14y holy grail piss.”

Court documents state, during an interview McAdams confessed to downloading files containing child sexual abuse material, and stated he was attracted to young girls between the ages of 12 through 17. However, McAdams stated that he never molested any children any time in his life.

According to court documents, McAdams viewed and downloaded child sexual abuse material multiple times in the last year.

McAdams’ is charged with:

1. possess child pornography

2. violation of computer crimes act

