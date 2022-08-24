Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

TMC Medical Minutes-Diabetic Foot Problems

TMC Medical Minutes-Diabetic Foot Problems
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty of shooting, beating two young men back in May...
Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Sore Throat
TMC Medical Minutes-Sore Throat
TMC Medical Minutes-Breakfast
TMC Medical Minutes-Breakfast