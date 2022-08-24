Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men

Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty of shooting, beating two young men back in May...
Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty of shooting, beating two young men back in May of 2020. Left to right: Anthony Juan Armenta and Kevin Ray Ward.(McCurtain County Sheriffs Office, Idabel Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty in a shooting that left two people injured back in May of 2020.

According to federal prosecutors, 37-year-old Kevin Ray Ward and 32-year-old and Anthony Juan Armenta confronted three young men who had returned from fishing on the Mountain Fork River on May 24, 2020.

During the confrontation, the men shot at and hit one of the three young men twice in the abdomen, and also beat one of the victims with a pipe, a tire tool, and a pistol.

The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and concluded on Friday, August 19, 2022, with the guilty verdicts.

Ward and Armenta were found guilty by a federal jury of:

  • one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury
  • two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with Intent to do bodily harm
  • one count of use, carry and brandish of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
Sherman PD located a man named Dennis Bowles on the scene and Officers were told by many...
Sherman shooting leaves one man dead
North Carolina authorities arrested a man and woman after their baby's body was found dead in...
Parents charged with murder after baby found buried in backyard

Latest News

As a jury was selected for the trial of three protesters accused of blocking a roadway, a group...
Trial begins for Gainesville protesters accused of blocking highway, activists gather to show support
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, chocking woman
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
A Whitewright man has been indicted after a standoff at an apartment complex back in June.
Whitewright man indicted after standoff with police