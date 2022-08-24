Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty in a shooting that left two people injured back in May of 2020.

According to federal prosecutors, 37-year-old Kevin Ray Ward and 32-year-old and Anthony Juan Armenta confronted three young men who had returned from fishing on the Mountain Fork River on May 24, 2020.

During the confrontation, the men shot at and hit one of the three young men twice in the abdomen, and also beat one of the victims with a pipe, a tire tool, and a pistol.

The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and concluded on Friday, August 19, 2022, with the guilty verdicts.

Ward and Armenta were found guilty by a federal jury of:

one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury

two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with Intent to do bodily harm

one count of use, carry and brandish of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.