ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Wampus Cats enter the new football season with nine starters returning for head coach Jacob Cupp, as they look to finally get past the first round of the playoffs which has been their Achilles heel in each of the last three seasons.

“Last year gave us a little momentum coming out, but we’re still trying to get where we need to go. We’ve gotten beat in the first round of the playoffs the last three years and that’s not what we’re about,” said Atoka head coach Jacob Cupp.

In order to make a deep playoff run this season, Atoka will look to call upon a deep senior class which brings a new level of veteran leadership.

Atoka center Gavin Collins said, “It’s nice honestly to have some starters come back. Being seniors we’re all going to be a little bit more serious and a little bit more mature. Being senior heavy I feel like we have a lot more leadership out on the field.”

Yet, with a large senior class this season, Atoka will look towards the next generation of athletes to carry the torch in the upcoming years. With the younger classes primed and ready for their moment.

“I think that a lot more freshman and sophomores are starting to see that they’re going to have to step up whenever we’re gone and they know that we have to keep the Atoka legacy running,” said Atoka wide receiver Jace Jackson.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.