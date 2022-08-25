Texoma Local
Denison man gets 98 years for sexually abusing children for years

Sim Bittick
Sim Bittick(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury sentenced a Denison man to 98 years in prison Wednesday after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting multiple children for years following a three day trial.

Sim Stanley Bittick, 53, was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child a eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Denison Police were tipped off back in 2012 by a relative of Bittick that they had been made aware he had sexually abused a child relative on multiple occasions while the child was between 6 and 12 years of age.

Prosecutors said the child reported that on multiple occasions the defendant had sexually assaulted her and forced her to commit sexual acts on him. The child relative further reported there was another adult present when these incidents would occur. After an extensive investigation, these statements were later corroborated by the other adult that was present during these assaults. That adult was Bittick’s wife, Tammy Bittick, who is also charged with multiple child sex crimes and testified at her husband’s trial this week.

Over the course of the investigation, an additional child relative made an outcry of sexual abuse by Mr. Bittick. This witness agreed to come forward and speak about the abuse that she also suffered at the hands Mr. Bittick.

After Mr. Bittick was arrested, jail staff received a tip that he tried to hire someone to kill one of the victims and witnesses in exchange for land and a house, which was confirmed in an audio recording. Bittick was also indicted for solicitation to commit capital murder.

“The brave actions of the victim to come forward and talk about the heinous abuse she suffered at the hands of this defendant is remarkable,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “She and another victim came forward to bring their story to light, and confront the man that caused them so much pain.”

“The strength of the victims that testified is beyond reproach,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young, who prosecuted the case.

The conviction requires Mr. Bittick to serve the entire sentence without consideration of parole.

