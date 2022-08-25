Texoma Local
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The three Gainesville protesters, Justin Thompson, Torrey Henderson, and Amara Ridge, will spend time in jail for a 2020 march to protest a confederate statue at the Cooke County Courthouse.

A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville street during a protest.

Each received seven days in jail and must pay the largest possible fine for the misdemeanor- $2,000.

There was a mixed reaction to Wednesday’s jury decision.

“Justice was not served here,” said Defense Attorney Alison Grinter Allen. “This prosecution was a political prosecution from the get-go, and we’re going to appeal. It was clear to absolutely everybody in the room that we did not receive a fair trial.”

“We just appreciate the time of the court and the jury for listening to the case and the verdict they handed down,” said Gainesville Chief of Police Kevin Phillips. “Once again, we think this sends a message to the community that law and order still stands in Gainesville and Cooke County.”

In court, police argued the protesters did not have a permit to walk in the street, and when officers asked protesters to go back to the sidewalk, the group continued blocking the road.

