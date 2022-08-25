Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.
Stephens County man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman
Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty of shooting, beating two young men back in May...
Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary