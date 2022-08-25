Murray State College hires big-shot to coach shooting sports

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College announced they hired a big shot for the Aggie’s shooting sports team on Wednesday.

Scott Robertson has been shooting in competitions since he was a kid. He’s shot professionally, and for the US in international competitions, and now he’ll be head coach of the shooting sports at Murray State.

“My dad and grandpa were shooters and I hunted and shot my whole life,” Robertson said.

Robertson said it runs in the family, and that’s what brought him to Murray State.

“My son Clay is in the gunsmith program at Murray State,” Robertson said. “And then Sam Holt and the new president at Murray state have created and really create it to be a national caliber team. and its our goal to be number one in the country for shooting sports.”

The Aggie shooting program started a year and a half ago, and so far the team seems to have a dead eye-even attending the national championship last year.

Murray State College President Tim Faltyn said bringing in Robertson is just another way to make Murray the best choice for their students.

“This is a guy that is credible in ways that most of us can’t even imagine,” Faltyn said. “To bring that caliber of a coach- we’re not just going to make great shooters, we’re going to make great students and great people. Anyone who is interested in the program, now we have a real reason where we can promise if you come here we’re gonna make you better.”

Robertson said he plans to do that by coaching them well, using the ranges around Tishomingo, and the new training facility that’s in the works at Murray State.

“We think we can really develop the kids, teach them how to be great shooters and hopefully even better competitors,” Robertson said.

“It really fits our culture, fits Oklahoma, fits this area,” Faltyn said. “And one of the things I learned in doing my research for this is that collegiate shooting is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. There is a lot of interest because of that, and then you add on top of it great coaching, great school, great programs-we think we can do really great things.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.