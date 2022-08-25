Texoma Local
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests.

“It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .

And for Medders, this has been a long-time coming.

“It’s a long journey to finally get this restaurant open and it’s just a great relief to finally be able to sell chicken,” added Medders.

Medders said this wouldn’t be possible without his team.

“My team is ready to go, they’re like wild stallions, they have been so ready to sell chicken for weeks, they’re just glad to be open and doing what they do best,” said Medders.

And the response from Denison residents has been overwhelming.

“My son and I were watching the countdown so it’s so exciting, I’m actually about to go right now  and get lunch, so now we don’t have to make the trip to Sherman,” said Denison resident Anje Smith.

Smith says regardless of the lines, she will be patient to get her chicken fix.

“Definitely know it’s going to be a wait, no problem at all cause Chick-fil-A is good about customer service so you don’t mind waiting like ten extra minutes if the service is amazing,” said Smith.

And that customer service extended to providing 52 free meal cards to both Denison’s Fire and Police Departments.

“They showed up at both our police and fire departments with gifts for both of our departments and everybody within the departments and it really means a lot to us, you know, we couldn’t do what we do without partnering with our local community members,” said Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager.

You can visit the location at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Dr.

