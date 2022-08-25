Sherman, Denison players prepare to renew rivalry

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax will mark the start of the season for Sherman and Denison, which has just recently become a new part of the tradition of this great game.

The Jackets have won the Battle of the Ax for the past nine years in a row. Sherman is looking to snap that streak. The game means a lot to both communities to say the least and the players are fired up to represent their school and community.

“Emotions are high,” Sherman quarterback Phoenix Grant said. “They always are this time of year. Both towns are on social media talking mess and going back and forth. Noone likes each other around this time. Emotions are high but we have to keep our heads level and get ready for the game, like it’s any other game.”

“It’s the longest rivalry in Texas and we are so close to each other that the connection and the emotion is running all over your body,” Denison linebacker Jakobi Dehorney said. “It really gets everybody going for the football season.”

“It’s my last year. We are all hyped for it,” Sherman running back Caleb Thompson said. “We are trying to bring it home. It’s about that time. It’s been nine years and we are not going for ten.”

“I mean it’s number ten right? That’s a big number,” Denison receiver Ty Kirkbride said. “Really though just for coach Whitson, his second year. To get it done two years in a row, and just being able to do it with our brothers that we have been working with all year long.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.