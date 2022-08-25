Test taking anxiety in students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week.

What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?

Clinical Director of the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma, Tiffany Dancer, shared her expertise on the matter.

Dancer said, “Some people are just not good test takers and so that definitely plays in, and causes a lot of anxiety and a lot of stress… but kids still sense the importance and the gravity of it.”

The pressure to do well on tests is something Dancer said is taught early on.

She said, “We talk about testing a lot, there’s a lot of build up to it throughout the year…”

For college students, Hailie Swiatkowski and Kyra Dawson, test taking anxiety is a memorable experience.

Swiatkowski said, “I felt like it was constantly a competition of if you were smart enough. Then if someone got a better score, you’re like oh I need to do better, or oh maybe I’m not smart enough.”

Then Dawson said, “My first dose of anxiety was like taking tests in school, having to deal with that. The pressure of if I’m going to know it enough... and when you get on the test and none of the stuff that you were even taught are even there, it’s like oh my gosh.”

With the new school year in action, Dancer has a reminder for parents. She said, “If your kid is more likely to be anxious...be aware that testing may be something that triggers them and that they may have a harder time with and if they are more anxious about testing they’re likely to be more anxious about other obstacles that come up too.”

