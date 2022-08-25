Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Test taking anxiety in students

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there before, it’s Friday and the only thing standing between you and the weekend is that test you’ve been dreading all week.

What makes the thought of taking tests so grueling for some of us?

Clinical Director of the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma, Tiffany Dancer, shared her expertise on the matter.

Dancer said, “Some people are just not good test takers and so that definitely plays in, and causes a lot of anxiety and a lot of stress… but kids still sense the importance and the gravity of it.”

The pressure to do well on tests is something Dancer said is taught early on.

She said, “We talk about testing a lot, there’s a lot of build up to it throughout the year…”

For college students, Hailie Swiatkowski and Kyra Dawson, test taking anxiety is a memorable experience.

Swiatkowski said, “I felt like it was constantly a competition of if you were smart enough. Then if someone got a better score, you’re like oh I need to do better, or oh maybe I’m not smart enough.”

Then Dawson said, “My first dose of anxiety was like taking tests in school, having to deal with that. The pressure of if I’m going to know it enough... and when you get on the test and none of the stuff that you were even taught are even there, it’s like oh my gosh.”

With the new school year in action, Dancer has a reminder for parents. She said, “If your kid is more likely to be anxious...be aware that testing may be something that triggers them and that they may have a harder time with and if they are more anxious about testing they’re likely to be more anxious about other obstacles that come up too.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowles was arrested at the scene and was booked in the Grayson County Jail for murder with a...
Details emerge in fatal Sherman shooting
A Howe man has been indicted on multiple counts related to repeated child sexual assault.
Howe man indicted for child sexual assault
On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man.
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire.
Stephens County man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating and chocking a woman back in...
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for beating, choking woman

Latest News

students share their experience with test taking anxiety
Test taking anxiety
In addition, Austin College will partner with TMC to aid this program.
Austin College adds new master’s program for future physician associates
A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville...
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway
A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville...
Gainesville protesters found guilty of obstruction highway