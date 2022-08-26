Ardmore prepares for opener with Lawton Eisenhower

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will kickoff their season a week early this year. Ardmore will host Lawton Eisenhower on Friday to start their season.

Ardmore’s traditional opener with Ada will be the following week. It is an earlier start to the season than usual, and Josh Newby just wants his team to be focused on the task at hand.

“During fall camp you want your kids to have clear minds and to walk out of the building knowing exactly what they are doing,” Newby said. “That’s what we want this week. We want clear minds and for the kids to play fast. They are going to have to because Lawton Eisenhower has a lot of great athletes and great players too.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.