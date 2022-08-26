Texoma Local
Ardmore prepares for opener with Lawton Eisenhower

Ardmore prepares for Lawton Ike
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will kickoff their season a week early this year. Ardmore will host Lawton Eisenhower on Friday to start their season.

Ardmore’s traditional opener with Ada will be the following week. It is an earlier start to the season than usual, and Josh Newby just wants his team to be focused on the task at hand.

“During fall camp you want your kids to have clear minds and to walk out of the building knowing exactly what they are doing,” Newby said. “That’s what we want this week. We want clear minds and for the kids to play fast. They are going to have to because Lawton Eisenhower has a lot of great athletes and great players too.”

