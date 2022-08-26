Axe throwing venue lands on Denison’s Main Street

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At Horse’s Axe, the Battle of the Ax takes on a bit of a different meaning, where you’ll get the chance to throw an axe of your own and take it home with you- regardless of your score.

But for Mike Roberts, opening an axe-throwing venue was once nothing more than a joke.

“Of course, I went that’s not happening,” said Roberts, owner of Horse’s Axe.

Until he realized the idea could stick right on the bullseye.

“We’re all sitting on the couch in my living room literally cracking jokes,” said Roberts. “What could we name this thing, and how fun would this be? And so some said the Horse’s axe.”

The name was not axe-idental.

The goal to open his first store in Denton and now in Denison went into full swing.

“It’s turned into something more than we ever dreamed it would be.”

With doors officially opening Friday, he hopes the concept hits the mark.

“Our main goal when people walk in here is to help them smile, and I think right now this time period coming out of a pandemic and may be heading into a recession I think people need to smile,” said Roberts.

The arcade portion of the venue will open in late September.

