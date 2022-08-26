Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ideal temperatures for Friday Night Lights

Rain chances increase next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Big cumulus clouds and warm easterly wind will greet Texomans heading outside for Friday night high school football tonight. No matter your plans, it will be an ideal evening to start the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on the chance for a rogue shower in Texoma, but it will be brief and minor if it occurs. 99% of Texomans will be warm and dry this evening.

Starting Saturday evening our rain chances start to increase as moisture levels are on the rise going into next week. Some more small pop-up showers will be possible this weekend. The best chance for rainfall will be Monday evening and Tuesday with Texoma looking to get half an inch to an inch of rain. Rain chances still possible on Wednesday, but they will be less likely going into the end of the week.

Even if the rain doesn’t end up being significant in your neighborhood, cooler temperatures will remain. Highs in the 80s are expected for next week heading into September.

As for tonight, it’ll be a great weather day to enjoy some football. As always, Steve hopes your favorite team wins tonight.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sim Bittick
Denison man gets 98 years for sexually abusing children for years
a school policy about boys' hair length causes an uproar
Family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
The 32 kilos of narcotics seized have a street value of $2 million, police said.
Denison police make largest drug bust ever
A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community.
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
A jury convicted all three of obstructing a highway by walking along a downtown Gainesville...
Gainesville protesters sentenced to 7 days in jail for blocking roadway

Latest News

Morning Weather 8/26/2022
Morning Weather 8/26/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 25
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 25
Morning Weather 8/25/2022
Morning Weather 8/25/2022
Evening Forecast - Wed, Aug 24
Evening Forecast - Wed, Aug 24