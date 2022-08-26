Ideal temperatures for Friday Night Lights

Big cumulus clouds and warm easterly wind will greet Texomans heading outside for Friday night high school football tonight. No matter your plans, it will be an ideal evening to start the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on the chance for a rogue shower in Texoma, but it will be brief and minor if it occurs. 99% of Texomans will be warm and dry this evening.

Starting Saturday evening our rain chances start to increase as moisture levels are on the rise going into next week. Some more small pop-up showers will be possible this weekend. The best chance for rainfall will be Monday evening and Tuesday with Texoma looking to get half an inch to an inch of rain. Rain chances still possible on Wednesday, but they will be less likely going into the end of the week.

Even if the rain doesn’t end up being significant in your neighborhood, cooler temperatures will remain. Highs in the 80s are expected for next week heading into September.

As for tonight, it’ll be a great weather day to enjoy some football. As always, Steve hopes your favorite team wins tonight.

