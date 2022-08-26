OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County.

Sheriffs said the investigation would take some time, but expected State Highway 48 to be shutdown for at least three hours.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with OHP Traffic Homicide and Size & Weights were on scene. Johnston County EMS, Coleman Fire Department, Tishomingo Fire Department, and ODOT also assisted.

The highway has since reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

