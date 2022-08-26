Man arrested after threating ex-girlfriend, family members with knife
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after police said he threatened to assault his ex-girlfriend and her family members.
Paris Police said 38-year-old Nicolen Deangelo Brooks pulled out a knife during a fight with the family Thursday.
Brookes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat against a family member.
Brooks was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.