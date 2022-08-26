Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm.
The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have been under the influence of medication.
Durant Police confirmed before 5 p.m. the suicidal man was taken into police custody.
