Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm.

The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have been under the influence of medication.

Durant Police confirmed before 5 p.m. the suicidal man was taken into police custody.

