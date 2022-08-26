Three injured after head-on crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sherman Friday afternoon.

Sherman Police said it happened on the Grand Street overpass, and believe a vehicle malfunction may have caused the crash.

Sherman Police’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brett Mullen said the three people taken to the hospital had significant injuries, like broken bones, but were not life threatening.

No names have been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.