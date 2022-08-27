Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sim Bittick
Denison man gets 98 years for sexually abusing children for years
a school policy about boys' hair length causes an uproar
Family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
The 32 kilos of narcotics seized have a street value of $2 million, police said.
Denison police make largest drug bust ever
Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sherman Friday afternoon.
Three injured after head-on crash in Sherman
The history of the Battle of the Ax
The history of the Battle of the Ax

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces