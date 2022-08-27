Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Warmer weekend with rain on the way

Best rain chances for Monday and Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday is warming up with the humidity becoming a bit of a factor as moisture levels are on the rise in Texoma. This is what’s driving our upcoming week of rain chances that some might see starting Saturday. There have been a few pop up storms around Sherman/Denison this afternoon in fact. Pop-up showers are at a 10% chance for Saturday, so the majority of Texomans will be dry all day.

Sunday will see an increase in pop-up storms with temperatures still in the low to mid-90s. The best chance for rainfall will be Monday evening and Tuesday with Texoma looking to get half an inch to an inch of rain. Rain chances still possible on Wednesday, but they will be less likely going into the end of the week.

Enjoy the warmer weekend temperatures! Keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority App for a look at the radar to know if pop-up showers are in your area.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sherman Friday afternoon.
Three injured after head-on crash in Sherman
The 32 kilos of narcotics seized have a street value of $2 million, police said.
Denison police make largest drug bust ever
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
a school policy about boys' hair length causes an uproar
Family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
The history of the Battle of the Ax
The history of the Battle of the Ax

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Aug 26
Evening Forecast - Fri, Aug 26
Morning Weather 8/26/2022
Morning Weather 8/26/2022
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 25
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Aug 25
Morning Weather 8/25/2022
Morning Weather 8/25/2022