Warmer weekend with rain on the way

Saturday is warming up with the humidity becoming a bit of a factor as moisture levels are on the rise in Texoma. This is what’s driving our upcoming week of rain chances that some might see starting Saturday. There have been a few pop up storms around Sherman/Denison this afternoon in fact. Pop-up showers are at a 10% chance for Saturday, so the majority of Texomans will be dry all day.

Sunday will see an increase in pop-up storms with temperatures still in the low to mid-90s. The best chance for rainfall will be Monday evening and Tuesday with Texoma looking to get half an inch to an inch of rain. Rain chances still possible on Wednesday, but they will be less likely going into the end of the week.

Enjoy the warmer weekend temperatures! Keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority App for a look at the radar to know if pop-up showers are in your area.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

