With Meredith McCown and Meteorologist Tom Hale.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - Dustin Beasley and the Antlers Bearcats are coming into the 2022 season with big expectations as the Bearcats made it all the way to the second round of the Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs last year, but this season is a bit different as Antlers returns just four starters to the field.

“Last year we were senior loaded and we made it to the second round. Then we played a really good Rejoice Christian team and fell to them in the second round so what we’re trying to is build on that moving forward,” said Antlers head coach Dustin Beasley.

Yet, regardless of their lack of veteran depth, the Bearcats underclassmen are ready to pick up right where their predecessors left off.

Antlers wide receiver Micah Parkins said, “Last year we had a lot of seniors and basically we’re just very young, but I feel like with the past two seasons we’ve done pretty good. I feel like now it’s finally to the point where people see us as the team to beat.”

With that target on their back, the Bearcats come into this year knowing the work they have to do in order to get where they want to go.

“We’re young and we’ve been in the weight room. We have something to prove and we’re going to play with a chip on our shoulders this year,” said Antlers cornerback Timothy Paredes.

