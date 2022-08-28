Texoma Local
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow.
One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was flown to a hospital in Arkansas with injuries to his head, arm,  leg and chest.

The report said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

