Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was flown to a hospital in Arkansas with injuries to his head, arm, leg and chest.

The report said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

