Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271.
Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway.
She was taken to a hospital in Paris with leg and hand injuries.
All three people in the SUV were treated and released from the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital.
