Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271.

Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway.

She was taken to a hospital in Paris with leg and hand injuries.

All three people in the SUV were treated and released from the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital.

