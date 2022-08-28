Texoma Local
Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271.

Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway.

She was taken to a hospital in Paris with leg and hand injuries.

All three people in the SUV were treated and released from the Choctaw County Memorial Hospital.

